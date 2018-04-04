× Local Man Accused Of Posing As DHS Sentenced On Federal Weapons Charge

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A Madison County man accused of posing as a federal agent was sentenced Wednesday (April 4) to five years in prison for possessing a weapon as a felon.

Gregg Alfred Nicholas, 55, pleaded guilty to the charge last fall U.S. District Court. His prison sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release.

Huntsville police initially arrested Nicholas in April 2017 in connection with posing as an agent for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Police became suspicious when they received reports that Nicholas told a local sports store he was in Madison County to investigate ISIS camps for DHS.

Nicholas also asked the shop to sew DHS patches onto camouflage t-shirts, according to police.

Police said Nicholas was driving a grey Chevrolet 3500 pickup with multiple DHS decals on the side windows, back glass, and tailgate.

The vehicle was also equipped with a siren and red and blue flashing lights, police said

When initially confronted by police, Nicholas provided a counterfeit identification portraying him as a Presidential Wildlife Task Force Agent with DHS.

Nicholas later denied ever being a sworn law enforcement officer and said he collects badges and other police memorabilia, according to court documents.

Police searched Nicholas’ home, which he shared with his elderly mother, and found 14 firearms.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives later determined four of the weapons crossed state lines.

Nicholas was arrested again on Jan. 30 after allegedly shooting at his neighbor on Madison County 3044, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Nicholas has pleaded not guilty to criminal impersonation, which is a Class D felony. The case is being handled in Madison County Circuit Court, and his trial is set for Tuesday (April 10).