Peacemaker Music And Arts Festival Lineup Announced

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The lineup for the 4th Annual Peacemaker Music and Arts Festival is announced.

Country artist Kacey Musgraves, Anderson East, The Cadillac Three, Paul Thorn and Ray Wylie Hubbard are headlining the event. Organizers of the event said more artists will be announced within upcoming weeks.

During past years, Musgraves was awarded the title “New Artist of the Year” by the Country Music Association, and has also won Grammys for best country song and best country album. She has also won additional awards and has topped charts.

East is an R&B musician. He’s been on several late-night television shows and is touring this summer with Chris Stapleton. He is also dating Miranda Lambert.

The Cadillac Three is a country band. The band boasts a lap-steel player. The members of the band have known one another since they were teens and have performed together for nearly 15 years.

Thorn is a gospel, blues, country and rock musician who won a “Favorite Country Albums” award during 2014. He’s also a painter, former professional boxer and skydiver.

Hubbard is a Texas country singer and songwriter who has performed since the ’70s. He has been inducted into the ‘Texas Heritage Songwriters’ Hall of Fame’, and has a top country album on Billboard charts. H e’s won awards for “Favorite Folk & Americana Albums”.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, April 6 at 9 a.m. Prices start at $45 and a two-day VIP pass costs $149.

The event will be Friday, July 27, and Saturday July 28.