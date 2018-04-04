Poteau Teacher Explains Why Proper School Funding Is Important

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTEAU (KFSM) -- The Oklahoma teacher walkout continues at the State Capitol for the third day in a row.

Teachers say they need more funding from the state to help students in the classroom.

Ashlee Taylor is a biology teacher at Poteau High School. Her classroom has an aquarium and gerbils to help make learning more hands on. These are educational tools she said she pays for out of her own pocket.

"We've been lucky because our school has taken money out of the general fund and bought new textbooks, but we didn't have enough to buy for biology 1 and biology 2," she said.

Taylor said some of the textbooks her students use are more than a decade old.

"Our school system supports us here and I just feel like we’ve gotta have support from the state level for our district to continue to do everything we can for these kids," she said.

She said she's anxious for students to be back in school.

"I'm optimistic and I wanna say that it won't be too much longer, but I feel like we're in it until something is done," she said.

The Oklahoma Education Association released a new survey Wednesday (April 4) that says 93 percent of Oklahoma voters do not believe the state legislature has done enough to fund education. The survey also shows that 68 percent of voters support the teacher walkout.