Quitting Facebook May Reduce Stress

If you've been thinking about cutting back on your social media consumption, a new study says it could be good for you.

A study out of Australia found that people who quit Facebook report being less stressed and have better life satisfaction.

Researchers looked at a group of people who went without Facebook for a week.

They said the average Facebook user may get overwhelmed by the large amount of information they get through the social media platform.

However, some people who did quit still went back to Facebook even after knowing about the added stress.