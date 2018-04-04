× Springdale Police Searching For Robbery Suspects

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Springdale police are looking for two suspects in a robbery at motel, according to Lt. Jeff Taylor.

Officers responded to the Super 8 Motel on Sunset Wednesday (April 4) at about 12:30 a.m. in reference to a robbery.

Police said two women knocked on a door of a motel room and asked for a pack of cigarettes. When the 23-year-old man turned around to get cigarettes, one of the suspects pointed a handgun to the his head and said “give me your money.”

The victim told police he gave the women money and they left the room.

They got in the back of a red Nissan passenger car, according to police.

One suspect is between 15 to 20 years old and the other is between 20 to 30 years old.

Police said the incident is under investigation and no further details will be released at this time.

If you have any information, contact the Springdale Police Department.