× State Trooper Recovering After Being Shot During Traffic Stop

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — A state trooper shot during a traffic stop Sunday (April 1) in Hot Spring County is “doing well” and “recovering from a successful surgery,” according Arkansas State Police.

Kyle Sheldon was allegedly shot after asking Elsbeth Resa Kittenger to step out of her vehicle in Rockport.

Sheldon’s injuries were described as non-life threatening. Kittenger was also shot and treated at a nearby hospital.

Arvest Bank has set up an account for Sheldon and his family. Anyone wanting to make a donation can go to any Arvest Bank across the state and ask to donate to the “Kyle Sheldon Contribution Account.”

State police released this statement on its Facebook page: