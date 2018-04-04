State Trooper Recovering After Being Shot During Traffic Stop
LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — A state trooper shot during a traffic stop Sunday (April 1) in Hot Spring County is “doing well” and “recovering from a successful surgery,” according Arkansas State Police.
Kyle Sheldon was allegedly shot after asking Elsbeth Resa Kittenger to step out of her vehicle in Rockport.
Sheldon’s injuries were described as non-life threatening. Kittenger was also shot and treated at a nearby hospital.
Arvest Bank has set up an account for Sheldon and his family. Anyone wanting to make a donation can go to any Arvest Bank across the state and ask to donate to the “Kyle Sheldon Contribution Account.”
State police released this statement on its Facebook page:
Trooper Sheldon has a long recovery ahead of him … 100% of the donations to this account will be given to Trooper Sheldon and his family. We ask that you please keep Trooper Sheldon and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this time of healing and recovery … we appreciate each and every one.