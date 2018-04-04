Two People In Sequoyah County Facing 17 Counts Of Animal Cruelty

SEQUOYAH COUNTY (KFSM) — Two people were taken into custody in Sequoyah County Wednesday (April 4) after deputies found several dead and emaciated animals on their property, according to Sheriff Larry Lane.

Ashton Dimick and Morgan McCarley are facing 17 counts of animal cruelty, according to Lane.

Lane said a Sequoyah County deputy was called to 4614 Road near Applegate where he found dead chickens and dogs outside of the property.

Investigators said they found two miniature pot belly pigs that seemed to be emaciated. There were also several snakes and pythons in cages inside the home, according to deputies.

Several of the animals that could be saved were taken to a Sallisaw veterinarian clinic. The condition of the animals is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.