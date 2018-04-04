U of A Remembers Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)-- Fifty years since his death, the University of Arkansas offered people a chance to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and remember his teachings.

Various groups offered people the opportunity to watch a live stream of some of the celebrations that took place in Memphis.

In the morning, the library streamed the National Civil Rights Museum's "A Day of Remembrance" event that took place in Memphis, Tennessee at the Lorraine Motel where King was shot.

That afternoon, the Office of Diversity and Inclusion held another live stream, but this time of the museum's official 50th Anniversary Ceremony.

Dr. Barbara Lofton and Ryan Versey led this viewing, both from the Office of Diversity and Inclusion.

They said it was just one way they could commemorate what King began.

Lofton said it was important not to just remember the man and his teachings, but how both affected our everyday lives.

As the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, she said they learned just how important diversity is from what King taught.

"We tell students all the time that how you feel about another person negatively is not a behavior that you are born with, its a behavior that's taught," Lofton said. "So its a behavior that can be untaught. So we do everything to make people feel inclusive in our office."

Both Lofton and Versey said events like these were important so students could have access to this information.

Later that night at 6:01 p.m., a group gathered one last time for a bell ringing event.

Joshua Youngblood with the university library's special collections saw other communities holding a similar service.

"You know Old Main is the symbol and heart of our campus and the bell tower sits up high on Old Main," Youngblood said. "So thinking of a way we here at the University of Arkansas could share that admiration and commemoration of Dr. King."

The bell rang 39 times, one for each year King was alive.