Fayetteville Superintendent Investigated For Alleged Affair

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Board members with Fayetteville Public Schools have hired a Rogers lawyer to investigate Superintendent Matthew Wendt about a reported extra-marital affair in which he allegedly made unwanted sexual advances and threats toward a woman.

The allegations regarding Wendt were reported to Attorney Susan Keller Kendall of Rogers to see if any wrongdoing has occurred.

Kendall confirmed she’s investigating Wendt and the alleged affair, but declined to further comment, as she said the investigation continues.

The woman whom Wendt allegedly had an affair with also has hired a lawyer, according to a Fayetteville school board member. Her lawyer, Suzanne G. Clark of Fayetteville, claims her client experienced unwanted sexual conduct and threats by Wendt.

Although Wendt is being investigated, he continues to work as the superintendent, and is not on any type of leave status.

