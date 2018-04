× Franklin County Deputies Pull Body From Mulberry River

FRANKLIN COUNTY (KFSM) — A man’s body was pulled from the Mulberry River Thursday (April 5), according to Franklin County Sheriff Anthony Boen.

Investigators said several people were on a raft on the river when the raft hit a rock and overturned. They said everyone but the man swam to safety.

He may have hit his head and drowned, according to investigators.

The name of the man will not be released until next of kin has been notified.