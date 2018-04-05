× How Long Can One Get By In Arkansas & Oklahoma With $1 Million Retirement?

Thinking about retiring? Have you been saving?

Experts say $1 million is how much should be saved toward retirement, but a lot of people don’t have “that kind of money”.

That seems like a lot of money for a lot of people, but for those wanting to retire at 55 or near that age, may actually need that much funding to live out the rest of their lives.

The average senior in Arkansas can live on $1 million for 25 years and six months, CBS reports from an article published by The Motley Fool.

In Oklahoma, cost of living expenses won’t run out for 25 years and two months, CBS also reports from the article published by The Motley Fool.