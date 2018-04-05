Hunter Yurachek Talks To Celebrate Arkansas About His Journey To Razorback Athletic Director

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Just six months ago, Hunter Yurachek was sitting in his office as athletic director for the University of Houston. In his three years there, he led an impressive program with 11 of the 17 athletic teams qualifying for NCAA post-season play.

Then, came the opportunity of a lifetime.

"It's really been a blur. Since Chancellor Steinmetz came to Houston to visit with me," Yurachek said. "That day, ironically, Houston was playing Arkansas in a men's basketball game in Houston. The Razorbacks didn't play their best game that day. I thought Chancellor Steinmetz wouldn't afford me the opportunity after leaving Houston and losing that men's basketball game."

But, he did. Yurachek was officially named the Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics for the University of Arkansas on Dec. 4.

"I've been in this industry for 25 years," he said. "I remember when I set out in 1993 as an unpaid intern at Wake Forest University and now to be sitting here and leading an SEC athletic program and one, wherever I go around the state I'm starting to be recognized. I sometimes pinch myself to be honest."

Yurachek will have a prime opportunity to meet more fans when he joins Chancellor Steinmetz and Head Football Coach Chad Morris for a 1,000 mile state bus tour.

"To hop on a bus and tour the state, and to see the fabric and the culture and the landscape," Yurachek said. "And drive to some of the smaller towns and stop. Coach Morris and I have coined a phase 'One handshake at a time.'"

During his short time at Arkansas, Yurachek said he has already witnessed some special Razorback moments. There's been sellout crowds at Bud Walton Arena and back-to-back wins in Baum Stadium, but he said there's one thing he's really excited about.

"I'm really looking forward to Saturday, Sept. 1 in Razorback Stadium," he said. "When there are 75,000 fans Calling the Hogs. I get goose bumps when I'm in Bud Walton Arena and there are 18,000, but when there are 75,000 people and the football team runs through the A coming out of that brand new north end-zone facility, that is definitely one of the things I can't wait for. Opening day of the 2018 football season and the Chad Morris era."

Yurachek said he's been blessed with great role models during his 25 years and seven different positions in college athletics.

To read the full interview with Hunter Yurachek, pick up the April issue of Celebrate Arkansas magazine available at Walmart and Harp's Food Stores.

The Razorbacks will host there Red and White Spring Football Game Saturday (April 7) at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. The kick off is at 1 p.m. and is free and open to the public.