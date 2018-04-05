× Logan County Teen Accused Of Bringing Marijuana On School Campus

SCRANTON (KFSM) — A 17-year-old is facing felony charges after allegedly possessing marijuana on a school campus.

The teen boy was arrested on a warrant out of Sebastian County, and also faces felony possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver, possessing marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school, unlawful use of a communication device, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

He allegedly possessed about 2 ounces of marijuana.