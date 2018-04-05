× Magnitude 5.3 Earthquake Hits Off Southern California Coast, Shakes Los Angeles

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 struck off the coast of Southern California on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) says. CBS Los Angeles reports the quake originated near the Channel Islands. It happened around 12:30 p.m. local time about 38 miles southwest of the mainland city of Ventura, according to the USGS.

The quake’s strength was revised upward from initial estimates of magnitude 5.0. It struck about 10.5 miles underground, the USGS says.

#LIVE: M5.3 quake felt from Anaheim to Ventura https://t.co/vqpZwD4zQq — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) April 5, 2018

There are no reports of immediate damage or injuries.

“A 5.3 is a good jolt,” officials at CalTech said Thursday at a press conference, and that it was no surprise people in Los Angeles felt the quake. They mentioned that there is a 1 in 20 chance it could trigger something bigger.

Ventura County officials announced they are “in a heightened response posture to assist our citizens” in wake of Thursday’s temblor.