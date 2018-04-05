× NWA Gives Kicks Off Day Of Giving To Local Nonprofits

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — NWA Gives kicks off Thursday (April 5) at 8 a.m., with the online event benefiting nonprofits across Northwest Arkansas.

Donations can be made at www.nwagives.org through 8 p.m.

“There’s so many great nonprofits to give to — choose one, choose more,” said Chris Haas, co-chairman of NWA Gives. “Give so that these nonprofits can do their awesome work here in the community.”

Each participating nonprofit will be listed on the NWA Gives website and will have a form of online donation available on their individual websites.

NWA Gives formed to continued fundraising efforts previously sparked statewide by the Arkansas Community Foundation’s spring giving day, according to a news release.