Officer Shows Off "Stanky Leg" Dance Moves At Chattanooga Easter Egg Hunt

A police officer is going viral after showing off his “stanky leg” in a dance battle at a Easter egg hunt in Tennessee. But Chattanooga Police Officer Michael Ampthor insists he was just doing his job.

“I honestly don’t know what to think,” Ampthor told CBS Chattanooga affiliate WDEF. “For me it’s just another day serving the community.”

The video, first shared by WDEF News 12 reporter Amber Worthy, has been viewed more than 500,000 times on Facebook and more than 100,000 times on Twitter.

Ampthor’s “stanky leg” delighted children and adults alike at the third annual event. The community always invites the police officers who patrol the area to join the festivities, and they don’t hesitate when asked to help hide the eggs — or bust a move.