Spiro School District Closed Until Further Notice

SPIRO (KFSM) — Schools in Spiro will be closed until further notice.

“Due to the lack of a long-term funding solution by the Oklahoma Legislature… Spiro Public Schools will not be in session Monday, April 9, and until further notification,” a post states from those with Spiro Public Schools.

Those with the district said although there’s been ample time to address the state’s funding issues, they’re standing up for their students.

Although school will be closed, breakfast will be served between 7:30-8 a.m., and lunch will be served between 11 a.m. and noon.

If classes resume, the district said they’ll notify parents and guardians via their website and social media platforms.