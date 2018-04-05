× WATCH: Warmer Today, Rain And Winter Weather Possible Friday

After another cold morning temperatures will warm back into the 60s this afternoon with increasing clouds ahead of our next system that will bring widespread rain to the area Friday. Colder air arrives late Friday evening will allow for a switchover to some light snow and sleet. Little to no accumulation is expected.

Hour-by-hour forecast for Northwest Arkansas:

Hour-by-hour forecast for the River Valley:

Rain and winter weather timeline Friday night: