× Werner Leaving Van Buren For Hilldale

VAN BUREN (KFSM) – Greg Werner made a name for himself coaching in Oklahoma and now the veteran coach is headed back after a short stint in Arkansas.

Werner spent the past three seasons at Van Buren but has accepted the head coaching position at 4A Hilldale. The Pointers went just 4-and-26 in Werner’s three seasons while Hilldale won 33 games in that same span.

During his career, Werner has compiled a record of 204-122 and knows plenty about the 4A classification. Werner has plenty of success at Broken Bow and Poteau. He led the Pirates to a 24-11 overall record in three seasons and reached the 4A championship game in 2013.

Van Buren has struggled in recent history as the Pointers have not had a winning season since 2010 and have won just 14 games in the past six seasons.