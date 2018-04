× 1 Million Meals Campaign Kicks Off In Northwest Arkansas

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) — The 8th Annual 1 Million Meals campaign kicked off in Northwest Arkansas this week.

1 Million Meals is an Arvest Bank fundraising event that helps to feed those in need. All donations of both food and money stay in the Northwest Arkansas area. Arvest Bank has partnered with over 70 local organizations.

The campaign runs from April 2 through June 2.

To read more about 1 Million Meals, click here.