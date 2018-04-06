4-Year-Old Boy Severely Injured In Dog Attack

WEST FORK (KFSM) – Matthew Guess, 4, is recovering at Little Rock Children’s Hospital after being attacked by two dogs Thursday (April 6), according to his father, Dustin Guess.

Guess tells 5NEWS his son was walking between their home and their landlord’s home near West Fork, when a neighbor’s dogs attacked the boy.

Guess said he was outside at the time working on a hog fence when he saw the attack unfold.

A female dog grabbed Matthew by the right leg and began dragging him, then a male dog grabbed him by the face, according to Guess.

Guess tells 5NEWS he ran as fast as he could to get the dogs off his son and bring him to safety.

Matthew suffered several injuries to his face and body in the attack. Guess said the dogs are now on a 10-day quarantine.

5NEWS has reached out to police for more on the matter regarding the dogs. We are waiting to hear back.

“My son is the bravest, strongest human I have ever met,” said Guess.

A fundraiser has been set up for Matthew on Facebook. The description reads:

“Today Matthew was attacked by two pit bulls. His face was severely damaged, and his legs. He is going to have to have facial reconstruction surgery, and therapy. We would like to raise money to help with the expenses of the family. Anything will help!”

Below are pictures of Matthew and his family. Just a warning, some of the pictures are graphic.