× Arkansas Tops Auburn 2-1 As Knight Outduels Mize

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–What was billed as the best pitching matchup in the country this season certainly lived up to the hype. But on Friday night, No. 5 Arkansas’s bats had just a little more pop than No. 19 Auburn’s.

The Razorbacks (22-9, 6-4) held on for a 2-1 win over the Tigers (23-8, 4-6) behind stellar pitching from Blaine Knight and two run-saving defensive plays by center fielder Dominic Fletcher. Arkansas has now won six straight SEC series opening games dating back to last spring.

Knight (6-0) scattered six hits over 6.1 innings and allowed just one run and one walk while striking out six batters. Matt Cronin replaced Knight with two Tigers on base and stranded both. The sophomore recorded his sixth save after retiring all eight men he faced.

The Diamond Hogs got their offense in the fourth inning on three straight hits: a solo home run from Luke Bonfield, a double by Dominic Fletcher and an RBI single from Grant Koch.

The series continues Saturday night at 6 p.m. as Kacey Murphy (3-2, 2.25 ERA) takes the mound for the Hogs.

For Arkansas’s entire schedule and results, click here.