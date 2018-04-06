× Fayetteville Man Accused Of Manufacturing Counterfeit Opioids

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A man is facing several felony charges in connection with allegedly manufacturing counterfeit oxycodone mixed with fentanyl — a drug that is 80 to 100 times more powerful than morphine.

Lewis R. Chafin, 27, of Fayetteville is facing eight felonies including manufacturing fentanyl, possession of fentanyl with the purpose to deliver, possession of LSD with the purpose to deliver, possession of morphine with the purpose to deliver, possession of oxycodone with the purpose to deliver, possession of alprazolam with the purpose to deliver, possession of zolpidem with the purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation.

Police arrested Chafin about 1:45 p.m. Thursday (April 5) at a residence in the 1100 block of Pepper Tree Lane. During a search, investigators obtained 140 hits of acid, 45 zolpiden (also known as Ambien) pills, 43 counterfeit oxycodone pills, 10 morphine pills, eight capsules containing an unknown powder, pill bottles containing an unknown substance, a glass jar containing an unknown substance, a gram of unknown power and a few drug paraphernalia items, an arrest report states.

Chafin is on probation status from an arrest during October 2017. He was arrested on warrants for possession of oxycodone, morphine and zolpiden with purpose to deliver, as well possession of drug paraphernalia.

He remained Friday (April 6) in the Washington County Detention Center without bond.