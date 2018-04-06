× Fayetteville Superintendent Releases Statement Denying Sexual Harassment Allegations

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville Superintendent Matthew Wendt denies the sexual harassment allegations against him.

In a statement he says:

On March 14, 2018, I was informed that a Fayetteville Public School District employee,

through her lawyer, was making a claim of sexual harassment against me. I deny all allegations

of sexual harassment.

Further, since March 14, I have fully cooperated with the school district’s general counsel

who is conducting the District’s investigation into these allegations. I have and will continue to

make myself available to the school district to answer questions concerning the allegations. At

this time, I have no further comment.

5NEWS has obtained a copy of the attorney’s letter that outlines the complaints against Fayetteville Superintendent Matthew Wendt.

The letter claims that Wendt made unwanted sexual advances and threats toward an employee at the district.

According to the letter, Wendt threatened the female employee’s job and stalked her home in response to her refusing to have sex with him. The letter states that Wendt sent text messages saying he could call her whenever he wanted because, as he stated, “I’m the motherf**king boss.”

The letter also claims that Wendt called the employee, “a b**ch and a little c**t” at the office.

“I am grossly disappointed in the District’s response to my client’s complaint. The fact that so much time and effort has gone into efforts to discredit her, coupled with the fact that the District is not taking the complaint seriously. The District has been on notice of this complaint since I called… on March 14, 2018,” the letter also states.

The full letter from attorney Suzanne Clark is attached.

Chris Lawson, the attorney for Fayetteville Public Schools released the following statement.

“Upon receiving a report of sexual harassment, the school district immediately instituted an investigation into the allegations. Since that time, the school district has been conducting an extensive investigation, including witness interviews and the review of records pertinent to the investigation. Upon completion of the investigation, the school district will make a thorough and complete report to the Board of Education and its counsel.”

The alleged victim and her husband work at Fayetteville Public Schools. She requested to be placed paid administrative leave, but her husband has not, according to a source related to the alleged victim.