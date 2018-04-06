× Oklahoma Senate Approves To Put Millions Into Classrooms

Senators in Oklahoma approved measures that are said to send millions into state public classrooms.

The school funding bill. HB1019XX, now awaits Gov. Mary Fallin’s signature. The bill requires online marketplaces to remit sales tax to Oklahoma or comply with notification requirements within the state, a news release states.

It’s estimated that the bill will generate $20.5 annually for classrooms, the release states.

Senators also approved House Bill 3375, Friday. The bill is known as the “ball-and-dice” gaming bill. Revenue is expected to be generated through amusement parks, sports, state-tribal gaming, et cetera through this bill.