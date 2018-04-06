Ozark Family Loses Everything In House Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OZARK (KFSM) -- A local family is without a home in Ozark after a fire destroyed everything they own.

Homeowner Michael Cloud said the fire burned so hot it melted off the siding of the house next door.

He said the fire started in the wall from an electrical panel and he and his sons tried to contain it.

"We went up into the attic and sure enough there was no question about it we poured about 300 gallons of water from 5 gallon buckets, my two sons, back-and-forth and me," he said.

Unfortunately, the fire couldn't be stopped.

"We got out of there, I got them out of there. My main concern was getting my boys out of there, my dog, my boys because there's nothing we can do about this and now it's time to figure out what to do next," he said.

Cloud said he even lost one of his most prized possessions.

"That used to be a Honda Shadow 750. It's only got 70,000 miles on it or had your pride and joy? Well it's the best thing I got," he said.

Cloud and his two sons are staying in a motel with friends until they can figure out what to do next.

The Ozark Fire Department said they had the fire contained within 30 minutes, but it burned for several hours.