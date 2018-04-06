× Sebastian County Emergency Managers Respond To Chemical Reaction

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Sebastian County emergency managers are monitoring a chemical reaction in Fort Smith Friday (April 6).

The Fort Smith Fire Department responded to a chemical reaction in the parking lot of Ashland Performance Materials on Wheeler Avenue.

Employees were evacuated while police shut down sections of Wheeler Avenue.

The emergency management team said they will look at the chemical reaction to see if it has reached a nearby drainage system. They will determine if a hazmat team will need to be called to the scene.

Fire crews said they do not believe there is immediate danger at this time.