× UAFS Cheerleading Wins Back To Back National Champoinship

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (KFSM)–The UAFS cheerleading team won its second-consecutive NCA Collegiate Intermediate Coed National Championship on Friday in Daytona Beach, Fla.

UAFS edged out national runner-up University of Michigan in claiming the title. NCAA Division II UAFS, which had no point deductions in the final round, received a score of 95.70, which was a mere 0.22 greater than NCAA Division I Michigan, which received a 0.25-point deduction and finished with a score of 95.48.

It is the squad’s third national championship in four years – 2015, 2017, 2018.

NCAA Division I Georgia Southern was third (94.90), followed by NCAA Division I East Carolina (94.67), NAIA Southwestern Christian (94.67), NCAA Division II Newberry College (93.0), NCAA Division I Akron (92.53) and NCAA Division I Iowa State (90.62).

UAFS was in first place after Thursday’s preliminary round, receiving a score of 95.48 after a 0.25 safety point deduction. UAFS still led then second-place Southwestern Christian by 0.86 points.

The UAFS cheer team, which is coached by Stacie Kohles, was one of several collegiate cheer teams competing for a NCA College Cheerleading National Championship this week. The nearly week-long event featured cheer teams from throughout the country representing programs from NJCAA, NAIA and NCAA Division I, II and III.