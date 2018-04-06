Vintage Market Days Weekend Kicks Off In Northwest Arkansas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) -- Vintage Market Days is described as an upscale vintage-inspired market. It's in town Friday (April 6) through Sunday (April 8).

Country Living Magazine names Vintage Market Days one of it's "Flea Markets & Barn Sales You Won't Want To Miss".

Vendors from across the country set up at the Benton County Fairgrounds, showcasing original art, antiques, clothing and jewelry.

Vintage Market Days is open rain or shine. There are vendors set up outside, but 90 percent are set up inside.

You can shop handmade treasures and home decor to the sound of live music and smell of homemade goodies and food trucks.

Admission is $10 Friday, $5 Saturday and Sunday, Kids 12 and under are free.

Tickets are available at the gate and are valid for unlimited re-entry all weekend.

Vintage Market Days is located at the Benton County Fairgrounds at 7640 SW Regional Airport Blvd in Bentonville.