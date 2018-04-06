WATCH: Stormy Today; Snow, Sleet And A Freeze Possible Saturday
Widespread rain is likely Friday morning into the afternoon with stronger storms possible south of I-40. Much colder weather arrives late Friday night into Saturday with a chance for a light winter mix of sleet and snow. Little to no accumulation is expected.
Hour-by-hour forecast for Northwest Arkansas:
Hour-by-hour forecast for the River Valley:
Severe weather risk area Friday:
Freeze warnings and watches posted for the area late through Saturday morning: