WATCH: Stormy Today; Snow, Sleet And A Freeze Possible Saturday

Widespread rain is likely Friday morning into the afternoon with stronger storms possible south of I-40. Much colder weather arrives late Friday night into Saturday with a chance for a light winter mix of sleet and snow. Little to no accumulation is expected.

Hour-by-hour forecast for Northwest Arkansas:

Hour-by-hour forecast for the River Valley:

Severe weather risk area Friday:

Freeze warnings and watches posted for the area late through Saturday morning: