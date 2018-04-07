× Bats Power Razorbacks To Series Win Over Auburn

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)- Arkansas (23-9, 7-4) found their rhythm at the plate Saturday evening as the racked up 17 hits in their 13-2 victory over Auburn, to clinch the series win.

The Hogs’ bats rolled early and often as they took a two-run lead in the first inning, thanks to a two-run single by Luke Bonfield. Arkansas then went on to score eight unanswered runs over the first three innings against Auburn. Eric Cole and Dominic Fletcher each finished with 3 hits as the team out hit the Tigers 17-6.

Kacey Murphy (4-2) did his part on the mound for Arkansas. He threw for seven innings, allowing just two earned runs while striking out a season-high seven batters. Barrett Loseke relieved Murphy and Loseke kept the Tigers’ bats silent, allowing no runs and scattered one hit in the final two innings.

Arkansas will go for the sweep against Auburn Sunday at 4:00 p.m. and will be broadcast on the SEC Network.