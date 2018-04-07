× Clouds And Stray Shower Midday Sunday

A weak system will be moving towards our north between Kansas and Missouri on Sunday morning and into the early afternoon. A stray shower could be squeezed out before 3PM, especially in Northwest Arkansas (20% chance). Temperatures will be a bit warmer, but still below average.

We will at least get more clouds thanks to this system towards our north. A decent amount of rising motion in the atmosphere on Sunday will build some clouds back into our skies.

-Matt