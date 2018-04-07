Family Asks For Help Finding Missing Loved One

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) — The family of a missing woman, Megan Huckaby (Rogers), is making a big effort in finding her. The 22-year-old has been missing for seven months and her family fears for her safety.

Last week, Siloam Springs police issued a news release stating, “[We’ve] entered her into the Arkansas Crime Information Center as a missing person and will continue to actively investigate until Megan Huckaby is located.”

This week, her half-sister is sending flyers to every pawn shop, hospital, police station, grocery store, gas station. “Not even close to done,” wrote LaKrisha Rogers on a Facebook post.

Police have identified video of her, and of her husband Tony Huckaby, from December, 2017, in Florida. “Tony Huckaby is a parole absconder and both are wanted by law enforcement agencies,” said Siloam Springs Police Captain Derek Spicer.

The last person actually to see Megan was her mom on July 7, 2017. In September, she was spotted in Siloam Springs, Arkansas and West Siloam, Oklahoma with her husband. “He is abusive and controlling and we fear for her safety,” said LaKrisha.

LaKrisha posted on Facebook, “Bring. Her. Home … I’ll settle for nothing less.” Another post states, “They both have warrants for their arrest. We will take her being in jail over dead.”

The news release states that Megan Huckaby (Rogers) is 5 feet, weighs 120 pounds, has blond hair, blue eyes and a cross tattoo on her right foot.

Tony Huckaby, 38, is about 5’8″ tall, 190 pounds, brown eyes, brown hair, a gold front tooth and a tattoo on the left side of his neck, according to the press release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Siloam Springs PD at (479) 524-4118 or West Siloam PD at (918) 422-5810.