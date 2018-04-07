× OSBI: Father Shoots And Kills 13-Year-Old Son

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. (KFSM) — A 13-year-old boy was shot and killed by his father early Saturday (April 7), according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI).

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Department got a call around 1:45 a.m. in reference to a shooting near Jay. Deputies arrived and found a teen dead from a gunshot wound inside a truck.

OSBI, did several interviews and documented the crime scene, they arrested the teen’s dad, Kyle Rutherford, 47, for first-degree murder.

Neighbors reported suspicious activity at the home that was supposed to be vacant. They called the homeowner’s parents who lived nearby. The homeowner’s father, Rutherford, arrived and saw someone driving his son’s truck, and fired his rifle several times at the driver. The driver was his 13-year-old son. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, according to OSBI investigators.

Rutherford is being held at the Delaware County Jail.