QB Battle Still Going After Spring Game

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) - The biggest question entering spring football was always going to be about the quarterback position and now with the Red-White game in the rear view mirror, the question remains.

Junior Ty Storey and sophomore Cole Kelley split the reps during Saturday's spring scrimmage, much have they've done during the 13 practices up to this point, and both showed flashes in their time at the helm.

"I just have to keep working and I think all of us would say the same thing," Storey said. "We just have to keep working and try to make this pace go and get on top of things."

Storey completed 7-of-14 passes for 126 yards, including a 53-yard touchdown pass to tight end Cheyenne O'Grady, while Kelley also threw for 126 yards and a score on 10-of-19 passing.

"I thought we were doing really well," Kelley said. "When we start going really fast and when we get later on in drives, they get tired but you've got to understand, if we're tired the defense is more tired. "

Arkansas coach Chad Morris said coming into the weekend the battle would continue to the fall and said he saw on Saturday what he's seen all spring.

"Everybody is going to want to talk about the quarterbacks," Morris said. "We saw some good, saw some bad. Saw some plays that should have been made. I saw some really good throws."