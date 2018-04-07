Sharum’s Garden Center Tips: Spring Has Sprung, New Inventory And Renovations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sharum’s Garden Center is back, and they have the perfect way to kick off this Spring at both of their Fort Smith and Springdale locations with some new and exciting additions to their Fort Smith location.

“Check out our pride and joy our gorgeous combo baskets so you get petunias, bacopas, and sanicles all in one they are simply gorgeous,” said Frank Sharum.

They also have a shipment of tropical plants and flowers coming in from Miami, Florida April 7th.

“You can expect to see a new variety of hibiscus this weekend,” said Frank.

Frank also encouraged everyone to come check out their selection in the green house.

“We have probably our prettiest batch of flower and plants we have ever had this season in the greenhouse,” said Frank.

Sharum’s Garden Center is also expanding their property to have a new show room, Frank said he expects it to open by April 14th.

“It will be nice and cool in the new show room while you are shopping,” said Frank.

They have also remodeled their outdoor space to provide a better selection for shoppers.

“We are currently the largest retail garden center in the state of Arkansas and I promise you won’t be able to go anywhere else and get the selection and materials that we offer,” said Frank.

Frank also gives some helpful tips when preparing for the cold front in these ever-changing Spring temperatures.

Segment Sponsored By: Sharum’s Garden Center