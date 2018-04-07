United Way of Fort Smith Presents “Keeping Kids Safe”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- The United Way of Fort Smith Area will be hosting a community awareness event called "Keeping Kids Safe".

Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, along with The Crisis Intervention Center, The Hamilton House, The Morgan Nick Foundation and criminal prosecutors will be providing expert insight into the reality of crimes against children, child exploration and sexual assault.

5News anchor Daren Bobb sat down with Penni Burns with the United Way of Fort Smith and Captain Jason Aaron with the Arkansas State Police to discuss the event planned for later this month.

"Keeping Kids Safe" will be on April 24th at the Alma Community Center at 114 Column Lane East and will be moderated by the United Way of Fort Smith Area and the Alma Police Department.

Panel discussions and public input will be from 2:30 to 4 pm.

Debby Schriver will address the room and offer a book signing from 4 to 4:30.