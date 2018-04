× WATCH: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect; Snow And Slick Roads Possible

Temperatures have plummeted this morning into the 20s and 30s as light snow spreads into the area from the north. Overall snow accumulation will be light but even the light amounts could make for slick roads this morning.

Winter Weather Advisory through noon:

Hour-by-hour forecast for Northwest Arkansas:

Hour-by-hour forecast for the River Valley: