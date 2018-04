× Winter Weather Advisory Issued

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for NW Arkansas with light sleet and snow expected into early Saturday.

The advisory expires at 10am.

While accumulations will be minor, bridges and overpasses could be slick in spots early on Saturday.

Temperatures above freeze will quickly clear any road issues by 9/10am, however, very blustery cold winds will continue into the afternoon and with highs only climbing into the 40s.

-Garrett