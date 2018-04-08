“Calendar Girls” Play Draws Big Crowd At Fort Smith Little Theatre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM)-- A play with local actors is drawing quite a crowd in Fort Smith at the Fort Smith Little Theatre.

The play, Calendar Girls is based on a true story, was made into a movie, and has now been turned into a theater production by director Eric Wells.

For some of the Calendar Girls actors it's their first time gracing the stage and trying their hand at acting.

It's true for actor Jeannie Wilson who plays Celia in the play.

"I have always loved live theatre and I kind of just dreamed about doing it. So, I thought 'why not? I'll just try out.' Honestly, I did not expect to be offered a lead role. I thought maybe a stage hand ... a very minor role. So, this has been an incredible journey," Wilson said.

The play is set in Yorkshire England and it follows a group of women who raise money by posing nude for a calendar after one of their husbands fall ill. But you won't find any nudity in this family friendly play at the Fort Smith Little Theatre. One thing you will find while in your seat and watching the actors is lots of laughs.

"The fact that this show has made an uproar of laughter to the audience and how much they love it and the feed back in the past two days about how amazing and how much they loved it, I'm overwhelmed. Not a bad overwhelmed, but like my heart is full," said director Eric Wells.

Calendar Girls runs through April 14th. You can check out the theatre's website for full details, click here.