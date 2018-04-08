Fort Smith National Historic Site Volunteer Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- The Fort Smith National Historic Site relies on volunteers for assistance throughout the year. Volunteers-In-Parks do everything from black powder demonstrations in living history events, to providing visitor services at the front desk.

5News Anchor Daren Bobb sat down with Cody Faber of the Fort Smith National Historic Site to discuss how to volunteer for those who want to help out.

No experience is needed and volunteers are needed year-round.

If you are interested in learning more about the volunteer opportunities please contact VIP Coordinator, Cody Faber, at 479-783-3961.

Click HERE for Volunteer Application Form.