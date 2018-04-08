FULL INTERVIEW: Kjerstad, Reindl & Cole Confident After Sweep

RHP Jake Reindl, LF Heston Kjerstad & RF Eric Cole all played big roles in Arkansas's comeback win over Auburn to clinch a sweep. Hear from the trio as the Hogs remain perfect at Baum Stadium in SEC games (6-0).