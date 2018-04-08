× Kjerstad’s Walk-Off Leads Razorbacks To Sweep

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)- Arkansas freshman Heston Kjerstad belted a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning to push Arkansas to a 5-4 victory Sunday, completing the weekend sweep of the Tigers. The Razorbacks improved 24-9 overall and 8-4 in conference play.

Auburn lead 4-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning when Auburn’s starting pitcher Tanner Burns was relieved by Clavin Coker. Coker allowed Arkansas to tie the game on a two-out RBI single from Eric Cole. The inning would have been over, but a throwing by Auburn, allowed Grant Koch to reach base with one out.

The game remained knotted up until the the ninth inning. Auburn’s Greenhill, walked Carson Shaddy and then intentionally walked Eric Cole, putting two on with one out. Greenhill retired the next batter, but he couldn’t do the same to Kjerstad who hit the walk-off single up the middle.

Arkansas’s day didn’t start out so hot on the mound. Isaiah Campbell started for the Hogs and struggled in his return. Auburn built an early 3-0 lead, after hitting back-to-back one-out doubles off Campbell. Razorbacks’ reliever Jake Reindl earned the win after retiring the last 18 Auburn batters he faced.

Next, Arkansas will travel to Dickey-Stephens Park to face Grambling State on Tuesday.