Oklahoma Lawyers Offering Legal Advice To Teachers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA (KFSM) -- A group of Oklahoma lawyers are giving the teachers some legal advice Monday (April 9).

Social media posts inspired more than 160 lawyers -- all women -- to meet at the State Capitol. They plan to help negotiate with lawmakers for better funding for education.

Many of the lawyers met in Oklahoma City Sunday (April 8) to prepare.

They said in addition to acting as mediators -- they also plan to use signs to get their point across -- and since they are attorneys -- they hope their legal expertise will help lawmakers reach an agreement.

Oklahoma City Attorney Melinda Olbert said, "we want the legislators to know that it's not just the teachers it's the entire community and other professions that want more funding for education."

The lawyers plan to meet at 10 a.m. Monday.

They said they will have signs in hand -- showing support for public education -- and said lawyers interested in helping may lend a hand.