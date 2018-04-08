Oklahoma School Closed Monday, April 9
OKLAHOMA (KFSM) — Multiple school districts in the area announce they plan to close down this week in support of the Oklahoma teacher walkout.
The following local Oklahoma schools will be closed Monday (April 9) due to teacher walkouts:
- Jay Public Schools (Closed through Friday).
- Monroe School District (Closed Monday)
- Poteau School District (Closed Monday)
- Roland School District (Closed Monday and Tuesday).
- Sallisaw School District (Closed Monday and Tuesday).
- Spiro School District (Closed Monday and until further notice).