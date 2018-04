Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A few weak disturbances in a fast west-to-east pattern will give us the chance for a stray showers on both Sunday and Monday. Most of us will remain dry with only a spotty area or two of rain.

Looking ahead, breezy south winds this week will push temperatures to nearly 80º by week's end.

The next cold front arrives late week on Friday with showers and thunderstorms along the front. Storms will likely be severe as the front moves across our area.

-Garrett