Retired Senior Volunteer Program Medicare Assistance

FORT SMITH (KFSM) --The Western Arkansas Retired Senior Volunteer Program serves by preparing and electronically filling federal and state tax returns for the elderly, disabled, unemployed, active duty military and families with incomes under $54,000.

WestArk RSVP is sponsored locally by Western Arkansas Counseling and Guidance Center, a community mental health provider for a six county area.

5News Anchor Daren Bobb sat down with Susie Reehl with the Retired Senior Volunteer Program to discuss two assistance programs within medicare that you might not be aware of.