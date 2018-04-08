× Tulsa Health Officials Investigating Measles Case

TULSA, Okla. (CBS) — Health officials in Tulsa are investigating a case of measles, and are working to warn citizens.

The Tulsa Health Department announced that it is investigating a case of measles in Tulsa County, and it wants to alert citizens who visited certain areas during the past week.

Authorities say the patient had returned to Oklahoma after traveling internationally.

Now, health officials are warning people who visited the following locations in Tulsa County during the specified times that they may have been exposed to the disease.

The Tulsa Health Department wants to alert citizens who have not been fully vaccinated for measles and traveled to any of the following locations: