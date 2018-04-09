× 5 Seconds Of Summer To Play Walmart AMP In September

ROGERS (KFSM) — Australian pop-rock band 5 Seconds of Summer (5SOS) will bring their Meet You There Tour to the Walmart AMP in September as part of the 2018 Cox Concert Series.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday (April 13) and can be purchased in person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office in Fayetteville, by calling 479-443-5600 or by visiting www.amptickets.com.

Ticket prices range from $29.50 to $79.50 plus applicable fees. Purchase four lawn tickets at the same time to take advantage of the “LAWN 4-PACK” with a discounted ticket price of $22.50 each. Each ticket purchased for the Meet You There Tour also includes a copy of the forthcoming album.

Hailed as the “biggest new rock act in the world” by Rolling Stone, 5SOS is the only band (not vocal group) in history to see its first two full-length studio albums enter the Billboard 200 at No. 1, according to a news release.

5SOS’s self-titled debut album has sold more than three million units worldwide, with 1.5 million albums and more than 4.5 million single tracks sold in the U.S. alone.

Sounds Good Feels Good, released in 2015, charted at No. 1 in 12 countries, including the U.S., the U.K. and Australia. “She’s Kinda Hot,” the album’s first single, topped the iTunes charts in 44 countries.