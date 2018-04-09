× Fayetteville Man Accused Of Rape

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A man is accused of rape.

Ronald Wayne Thompson, 31, of Fayetteville is facing rape and violation of probation or a suspended sentence.

Police were dispatched to a residence Saturday regarding a possible sexual assault. A woman reported she was raped by Thompson after she declined his sexual advances, an arrest report states.

Thompson told people at the residence that he was intoxicated, the report states.

He is in the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 bond.